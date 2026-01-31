The European Union recorded €2.2 billion in exports of spacecraft and space transport services in 2023, while imports from outside the bloc reached €628 million, according to the latest FIGARO international trade data.

Exports of these high-technology manufactured products to non-EU countries previously peaked at €3.7 billion in 2012 before experiencing a decline to €1.5 billion by 2016.

The sector saw a recovery in 2017 with figures rising to €2.3 billion, though a significant post-pandemic rebound was required after the industry hit a low of €1.4 billion in 2020.

By 2022, the export market had climbed back to €2.5 billion, representing the highest level seen by the industry in a decade.

EU imports from external partners reached their highest historical values in 2015 at €1.7 billion and 2017 at €1.8 billion, followed by a partial recovery in 2022.

In contrast, intra-EU trade stood at just €55 million in 2023, which marks its lowest level since 2010 when the figure was €1.2 billion.

When focusing specifically on spacecraft alone, exports reached €1.7 billion in 2023, compared to the peak of €2.4 billion recorded in 2012.

Imports of spacecraft were at their highest between 2015 and 2018 but dropped to €194 million in 2023, reflecting a prolonged decline in external procurement.

The trade in spacecraft between member states also diminished significantly, falling from €1.2 billion in 2012 to only €22 million last year.

These figures highlight a shift in EU spacecraft production, which rose to €6 billion between 2016 and 2019 before falling to €3 billion in 2023.

The release of these statistics coincided with the 18th European Space Conference, which was held in Brussels on January 27-28, 2026.

“2026 will mark a turning point for Europe’s space ecosystem,” the organisers of the event stated.

Critical decisions regarding the ESA Ministerial Council and the next EU Multiannual Financial Framework are expected to shape the coming decade for the sector.

“The outcomes of these negotiations will determine the development of the future EU Space Programme,” a conference spokesperson said ahead of the event.

The event provided a platform to debate critical issues such as space and defence initiatives and national space strategies.

“The conference allows us to engage in high-level dialogues on Europe’s role in global partnerships,” the organisers noted.

Experts at the summit aimed to chart a course for a competitive European space sector amidst a shifting global landscape.

Negotiations regarding the Competitiveness Fund are viewed as vital for the sustainability of the region’s manufacturing capabilities.

“Key decisions will shape the next decade of the space domain,” the delegates confirmed.

The sector remains at a crossroads as it seeks to balance domestic production with international trade partnerships, industry analysts concluded.