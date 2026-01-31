A formal complaint against Cypriot MEP Fidias Panayiotou over derogatory remarks referring to those with intellectual disabilities has reached the European Parliament and is now under further examination.

The complaint concerns Panayiotou’s use of the term “loonies” (pelloi) during a podcast episode in which he discussed Paralympic swimming classifications, specifically the S14 category for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

The comment sparked strong reactions in Cyprus, prompting the Cyprus Paralympic Committee and other bodies to announce their intention to report the matter to the European Parliament.

Sources said the case is being assessed within the framework of the Parliament’s code of conduct on integrity, which require members to act with mutual respect, and protect the institution’s reputation.

Under Article 10, members must ensure their conduct reflects the values enshrined in the EU treaties and the charter of fundamental rights.

In cases of serious breaches, sanctions may be imposed following an investigation and a hearing of the member concerned.

These range from a formal reprimand to temporary suspension from parliamentary activities, loss of allowances or restrictions on representing Parliament in official forums.

Panayiotou issued a public apology earlier this week in a video posted on social media, admitting he should not have used the term and apologising to Paralympic athletes in the S14 category and to anyone offended.

“I should not have used this word to describe any disability, disorder or illness,” he said, describing the comment as a mistake.

At the same time, he suggested that the renewed attention on the issue may be politically motivated, pointing to recent opinion polls showing increased support for his ‘direct democracy’ party.

He stressed, however, that this did not excuse his remarks and said public criticism had helped him reflect and improve.

The original comments were made during a lengthy podcast recorded in November, featuring Paralympic swimmer Loizos Chrysanthou.

During a discussion on disability classifications, Panayiotou referred to the S14 category using language widely condemned as offensive and stigmatising.

The Cyprus Paralympic Committee described the remarks as “offensive, derogatory and deeply regressive”, stressing that the issue goes beyond personal opinion due to Panayiotou’s institutional role as an MEP.

It said such language insults athletes who compete “with determination and dignity” and undermines the values of inclusion and respect.

The outcome of the examination will depend on whether the authorities determine that Panayiotou’s remarks constitute a serious breach of those standards.