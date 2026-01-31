Saturday will see cloudy and unsettled, with rain likely in several areas and dust remaining in the air until Monday, according to the met office.

Skies are expected to stay mainly cloudy throughout Saturday, with periods of local rain and a strong chance of isolated thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon.

Dusty conditions will continue, yet levels have dropped significantly from Friday, with measurements from the air quality monitoring network showing Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, and Paphos all below the statutory daily limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre.

Winds will blow from the south to southwest at 12 km/hr, while seas will remain rough.

Temperatures will rise to around 18 degrees inland, 19 along the coast and about 8 degrees in Troodos.

Later on Saturday, cloud cover is forecast to increase further, with isolated showers initially affecting mainly western areas.

Low cloud, fog or mist is expected to develop gradually, especially over the eastern half of the island.

Winds will turn southwest to northwest and weaken to around 3 Beaufort, while the sea will become slightly rough.

Temperatures will fall to around 6 degrees inland, 9 along the coast and 3 degrees in Troodos, with a chance of frost.

Looking ahead, Sunday is forecast to be partly cloudy, with isolated rain possible in the evening.

On Monday, local rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected, mainly in the afternoon.

Tuesday is expected to be mostly clear, though increased cloudiness in western areas may bring light, isolated rain, while snow or sleet cannot be ruled out on the highest peaks.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average for the time of year until Monday, before dropping slightly on Tuesday.

Snow depth on Mount Olympus stands at 11 centimetres.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall and dense fog affected Troodos roads on Saturday morning.

Police have assured all roads shall remain open yet warned of slippery and dangerous driving conditions.

Police officers were deployed across Troodos to monitor conditions and assist drivers, particularly in areas where water had accumulated or where soil and stones had fallen onto the roadway.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, keep a safe distance, use headlights at all times and exercise extreme caution.