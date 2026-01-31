Women’s stories. Stories that deserve to be heard from women who carry more than one homeland. That is what is coming up at HERS Festival in Larnaca on February 5, using art to speak about the city and its people.

InnoEUsphere is creating a one-day mini festival inviting the public to gather at Youth Makerspace Larnaka and listen to the stories of women with a migrant background in Cyprus. The stories will touch on personal experiences, identity, inclusion and what unites people, even when they are different.

And that is not all that will happen. A small exhibition by artists from Larnaca will be set up at the Makerspace bringing multiculturalism and the women of the city to the forefront. Happening within the framework of Creative Europe and with the support of Larnaca 2030, the event has free admission and will unfold from 11am to 2.30pm.

HERS Festival

Migrant women share their stories, art exhibition by Larnaca artists. February 5. Youth Makerspace Larnaka. 11am-2.30pm. Free admission