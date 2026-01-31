The Cypriot film “Hold Onto Me,” directed by Myrsini Aristidou, won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival, one of the world’s leading independent film events, marking a historic achievement for Cypriot cinema.

The award was presented on Friday evening at the festival’s official ceremony, with the Sundance audience selecting the film as the recipient of its top audience recognition, the Audience Award: World Cinema Dramatic.

According to an announcement, “Hold Onto Me” is the first Cypriot, Greek-language feature to screen at Sundance, a milestone for Cypriot cinema. The film had its world premiere on Monday to a sold-out audience, earning a double standing ovation, with both audiences and critics giving it a warm reception.

“Winning the Sundance Audience Award confirms the film’s strong emotional connection with the audience and is a top honor for both the creator and contemporary Cypriot filmmaking, paving the way for a dynamic international path,” the announcement said.