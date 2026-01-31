A 51-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal work accident on Friday in Kofinou, in which Finis Alexandru, 55, from Romania, lost his life.

The work accident occurred around 3pm on Friday in a rural area of Kofinou.

The 51-year-old man was unloading cement weights weighing 2-3 tons each, using a crane installed on a truck when it overturned and one of the weights fatally injured Alexandru.

Alexandru was taken to Larnaca general hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said that as part of the investigation, the 51-year-old was arrested and taken into custody.