How often do you unplug? Leave your phone behind and enjoy time like it is the 90s? Probably, not often enough, as we become more and more addicted to our screens. With everything going digital, from gym apps and painting software to social hubs and group messaging, almost everything we do requires us to spend time online and on a screen.

Rare are the moments when we ‘forget’ about our phone and our notifications, and now, we have to actively seek out unplugged experiences and schedule screen-free activities.

“Screens are designed to keep our attention,” says Cyprus’ newest offline initiative, Unplugged Cyprus. “But most of us are not actually looking for more content. We are looking for something that has become surprisingly rare: real presence. A conversation that flows. A laugh that is not interrupted. A meal where everyone is actually there.”

And that is exactly the idea behind Unplugged Cyprus, a new local movement all about creating phone-free experiences and events so that people can reconnect with each other, themselves and the world around them.

“It is not anti-technology,” Unplugged Cyprus adds. “It is pro connection. It is about choosing moments where we put the phone away so life can come forward again.”

The initiative runs monthly community events, which so far have included unplugged brunches, dinners and creative gatherings for the whole family. Upon arrival, guests put their phones away and socialise through conversation cards, icebreakers and board games.

Soon, the initiative plans its second phone-free retreat in the Cyprus mountains with nature as its aid. From February 27 to March 1, the Unplugged Retreat will host guests in the Troodos mountains at Pine View Boutique Hotel for a weekend away from constant stimulation.

No phones, more nature and screen-free activities.

“Expect board games and conversation corners, light hiking in the mountain air, and a stargazing outing that brings back awe and a sense of spaciousness. For deeper restoration, there are optional wellness experiences including sauna, cold plunge, jacuzzi, reflexology sessions and one-to-one life coaching, all included in the price.

“The retreat is also full board, with all meals and refreshments included across the weekend. Everything is covered in the price except alcohol, so you can simply arrive and be looked after.”

Registrations are now open for a small number of participants. “Looking forward to meeting you, sharing tea by the fire, and spending a weekend that feels genuinely spacious,” says Unplugged Cyprus and retreat host, Egli Shiakalli.

Unplugged Weekend Retreat

Phone-free weekend retreat with hikes, creative and calming activities for real connection. By Unplugged Cyprus. February 27-March 1. Pine View Boutique Hotel, Troodos mountains. Tickets at: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/consciouscommunicationltd/2025276. Instagram: @unpluggedcyprus