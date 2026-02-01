The weather is expected to be improved on Sunday compared to the previous day, but this is just giving residents a temporary respite.

On Monday a new weather front will move in, brining clouds and isolated storms from noon onwards, mainly to the southwest of the island.

Dust in the air is also expected to increase as of Sunday night, gradually receding from Monday afternoon.

Temperatures on Sunday and Monday will remain warmer than the average for this time of year.

Strong sunshine will return on Tuesday, although it will be rather windy.

The temperature on Sunday will rise to between 19 and 22 inland and on the coasts and 9C on the mountains.