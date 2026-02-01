Cyprus-based maritime technology company SmartSea, headquartered in Limassol, has strengthened its senior management team with the appointment of Nakis Kassos as Head of Commercial.

Based in Limassol, Kassos is a senior maritime commercial and operations executive with more than 30 years of international experience across shipping, offshore and maritime services.

According to its announcement, over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles spanning commercial strategy, global operations, governance and business transformation.

In his new role, Kassos will lead SmartSea’s global commercial and sales activities. This will include responsibility for commercial strategy, pricing, contracts, partnerships and customer development, while working closely with the product, delivery, finance and legal teams.

In this context, his remit will focus on ensuring that SmartSea’s services are clearly positioned and commercially robust as the company continues to scale.

Commenting on his appointment, Kassos said the maritime industry is “at a pivotal point in how technology and data can support safer, more efficient, and better-informed operations”.

Kassos added that SmartSea is “uniquely positioned to help customers realise this value”, noting that he is “excited to support the company’s growth by building strong commercial foundations and long-term partnerships across the industry”.

From the company’s side, Kris Vedat, chief executive officer of SmartSea, said that as the group continues to expand globally, “it is essential that our commercial approach remains disciplined and aligned with long-term customer value”.

He added that Kassos brings “deep maritime insight and proven commercial leadership”, while stressing that his experience will be “instrumental in strengthening how we go to market and engage with customers worldwide”.

SmartSea positions itself as a one-stop shop for maritime technology and decision-support solutions, supporting shipowners, operators, ports and terminals in improving operational performance through the use of data, domain expertise and technology.

As the company continues to expand its international footprint, it said Kassos’ appointment supports its ambition to serve as a trusted, long-term commercial and technology partner to the global maritime industry.