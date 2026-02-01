Air connectivity and staffing seen as twin challenges for Cypriot tourism sector

There is an urgent need for immediate strengthening of human resources and international promotion of Cyprus as a tourist destination, according to Cyprus Hoteliers Association (Pasyxe) president Thanos Michaelides.

These two factors, he explained, are “the key pillars of sustainable development for Cypriot tourism” in the coming years.

Speaking to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Michaelides said “the hotel sector faces challenges beyond national borders“, with the most significant being the global shortage of human resources.

He mentioned that progress had been made in recent years, particularly in the work permit issuance process for staff from third countries, which now represent the main labour pool for the tourism industry.

Michaelides further stated that the association had submitted specific proposals to the Labour Ministry aimed not only at easing staff recruitment but also at “creating stability for third-country workers so they can be employed in Cyprus on a year-round basis“.

He stressed that “this stability is decisive for service quality and sector productivity“.

The association head also placed particular emphasis on the role of human resources as ambassadors of the Cypriot tourism product.

He said that “every hotel employee should know and experience local culture as the first and most immediate image of the country for visitors“.

Referring to state policies, Michaelides said that despite long-standing recognition of the hotel industry’s contribution to the economy, further investment is needed in international promotion and in improving air connectivity with existing and new markets.

Furthermore, he stated said that “combining these actions with hoteliers’ investments in their units could lead to higher occupancy rates and the attraction of higher-quality visitors”.

Michaelides expressed optimism for the performance of the tourism sector in 2026, estimating that the it at least mirror 2025 levels, with potential for further improvement if stability and strategic planning are maintained.

Additionally, he said that “service quality is the most critical link in the tourism chain“, contributing to the creation of loyal visitors who support the local economy and act as the best ambassadors of Cyprus abroad.

What is more, Michaelides said the vision of Pasyxe focuses on “attracting higher-quality tourists, achieving year-round hotel operations, and ensuring balanced tourism development across all regions of Cyprus, with emphasis on quality, human resources, and the country’s comparative advantages“.