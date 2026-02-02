CyBC has announced that Cyprus’ entry for the Eurovision Song Contest 2026 will be titled JALLA, and will be presented to the public for the first time on Sunday.

The song will be performed by Antigone during the main news bulletin on TV channel CyBC1 at 20.00.

Following the broadcast, the track will be available online on the official Eurovision YouTube channel and via rik.cy. It will also be released on all major digital music platforms.

JALLA, meaning “more” in the Cypriot dialect, is a collaborative effort between several songwriters, including Antigoni Buxton, Connor Mullally-Knight, Trey Qua, Claydee Lupa, Paris Kalpos, Charalambous Kallona and Demetris Nikolaou.

According to Eurovision Fun, the official video, directed by Bodega Visuals and filmed across various villages in Cyprus, features Antigoni’s grandmother and grandfather, as well as model Sofia Chatzipanteli.

Antigone will also perform her Eurovision entry during the second semi-final of Sing for Greece 2026, on Friday, February 13.