Searching for property in Cyprus has gone fully digital—and new research confirms that Bazaraki is where everything happens.

According to the latest research conducted by Pulse Market Research in November 2025, Bazaraki continues to lead the real estate market in Cyprus, standing out as the most recognised, trusted, and used real estate marketplace on the island.

The survey based on a sample of 1,000 people across Cyprus, shows that real estate remains a top priority for the locals:

73% have searched, bought, rented, or sold a property in the last 3 years

68% plan to buy, rent, or sell within the next 3 years

57% start their property search on an online marketplace

Real estate continues to be a major life decision for the majority of Cypriots and foreign expats in Cyprus- and that demand is set to remain strong in the years ahead.

Bazaraki is the No.1 Choice when it comes to real estate websites or mobile apps:

95% total awareness among people researching real estate online

84% say they would use Bazaraki as their main platform for real estate research

Simply put, Bazaraki is the No.1 platform people think of -and choose- when selling, renting, or buying a property in Cyprus.

Real Impact, Real Results

Bazaraki’s leadership is backed by scale and performance:

200,000 unique users per month

3 million page views per month

Visitors from 200+ countries

450,000+ people connected with real estate sellers and renters in 2025

55,000+ active quality property listings every month

460+ real estate partners

Bazaraki’s leadership means confidence and convenience. People searching for property in Cyprus -buyers, renters, sellers, and landlords- choose Bazaraki because it offers one of the widest selections of quality properties. With access to the largest active audience in Cyprus, they benefit from a platform that delivers real demand and genuine enquiries, not just traffic.

Looking Ahead

With demand for property remaining high and digital platforms shaping the future of real estate, Bazaraki has created and set the way people search for property online, establishing digital standards that influence how the real estate industry connects buyers, sellers, and agents. Backed by independent research and real market performance, its position as Cyprus’ No.1 choice for real estate is stronger than ever.

