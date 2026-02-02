A legislative proposal aimed at ensuring access for support dogs accompanying people into public buildings and public transport is set to be voted onj at the House plenum on Thursday.

The proposal was submitted by Diko MP Christos Senekis and was discussed on Monday at the House human rights committee.

Committee chair Irini Charalambides described the proposal as very important, while committee members had indicated their intention to vote in favour of it at the plenum.

Charalambidou said the proposal establishes acceptance of access rights for people with service dogs.

She also said that the human rights committee is beginning deliberations on a separate proposed law submitted by Ecologists Movement MP Charalambos Theopemptou, which aims to set a broader framework including special provisions for assistance dogs.

Charalambidou clarified that the two legislative proposals are not contradictory. She explained that Senekis’ proposal creates the basis for prosecuting cases where access is denied to an assistance dog, while Theopemptou’s defines the state’s responsibilities regarding such dogs.

Last week the committee heard that despite there being more than 2,000 visually impaired people on the island, only five of them have assistance dogs.