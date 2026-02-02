A new meeting between President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman under UN auspices will be held on February 24 at 11am, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis announced on Monday.

In a written statement, Letymbiotis said the meeting is part of the “ongoing effort to maintain the channel of communication open and to substantively promote the process, with the aim of resuming substantive negotiations from where they left off”.

According to reports, Erhurman has also responded positively.

The reports also said Erhurman suggested the leaders could meet even without UN envoy Maria Angela Holguin being present.