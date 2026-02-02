The Republic of Cyprus will repay a zero-interest government bond a week from today, with the final interest payment made on the same day, according to an announcement by the Finance Ministry’s public debt management office.

The bond relates to the 0 per cent eurobond of the Republic of Cyprus first series 2021, which carries a maturity date in 2026.

Authorities confirmed that the bond will mature on February 9, 2026.

Interest covering the period from February 9, 2025 to February 9, 2026 will be paid in full upon maturity.

It was also announced that the last day of trading for the bond will be February 3, 2026.