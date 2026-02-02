Eurobank S.A. on Monday announced that it repurchased 1,758,500 of its own shares under its approved share buyback programme between January 26, 2026 and January 30, 2026.

The purchases followed the commencement of the share buyback programme announced on December 12, 2025.

The programme was approved by a resolution of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders held on October 22, 2025.

The programme also represents a continuation of the share buyback scheme of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A., which was approved at its ordinary general meetings held on April 30, 2025.

The implementation of the programme followed a resolution of the bank’s board of directors dated October 22, 2025.

During the January 26, 2026 trading session, 363,000 shares were repurchased at an average price of €4.0554, with prices ranging between €4.0050 and €4.0970, for a total value of €1,472,107.47.

On January 27, 2026, 354,000 shares were bought back at an average price of €4.1599, with the highest price at €4.2000 and the lowest at €4.1030, at a total cost of €1,472,606.94.

The bank repurchased 344,000 shares on January 28, 2026 at an average price of €4.3008, with prices fluctuating between €4.2450 and €4.3310, amounting to €1,479,480.69.

On January 29, 2026, 345,000 shares were acquired at an average price of €4.2784, with the highest price at €4.3270 and the lowest at €4.1940, with a total value of €1,476,057.65.

During the final day of the period, January 30, 2026, 352,500 shares were repurchased at an average price of €4.1886, with prices ranging from €4.1550 to €4.2200, at a cost of €1,476,466.57.

Overall, the bank paid a total of €7,376,719.32 for the shares acquired during the five-day period.

The repurchases were executed on the Athens Stock Exchange through its member Eurobank Equities Single Member Investment Firm S.A.

Following the completion of these transactions, Eurobank now holds a total of 10,679,907 own shares.