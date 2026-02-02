Filming for the international television series My Aphrodite will begin in Cyprus during the Limassol Carnival, with the pilot episode set to take place live within the carnival parade.

The production is led by Screentale Cyprus, whose CEO Marija Savina said the project marks the start of a broader international collaboration.

“The pilot episode, titled Life is a Carnival, will unfold live during the parade,” Savina confirmed.

She described the series as a continuation of last year’s initiative to showcase Cyprus’ carnival culture in Rio de Janeiro and host the King and Queen of the Rio Carnival in Limassol, creating cultural links between the two cities.

Savina explained that My Aphrodite was originally written as a novel and later adapted for television, with a storyline spanning 1920s London and modern Cyprus, combining mythology, history and contemporary life.

She confirmed that an international film star will participate in the series, filming simultaneously in Rio de Janeiro.

“This television series will bring Cyprus to the international screen in a new and dynamic way,” she added.

Additional details about the project will be announced on Wednesday during the Limassol Municipality’s presentation of the full programme of the carnival.