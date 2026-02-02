A 41-year-old man has been remanded in connection with a kiosk robbery in the Famagusta district on Monday, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 10.40am when a man entered the kiosk wearing a motorcycle helmet and threatened the cashier with a hunting rifle before taking a sum of money and fleeing.

Police visited the scene, where examinations and testimony implicated a 41-year-old man.

He was located shortly after 7.30pm, arrested on a court warrant, and taken into custody for further investigation.

Police examinations are ongoing.