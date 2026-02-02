Kokomix, a leading ready-mixed concrete supplier in Cyprus, took part in an environmental initiative on January 25, 2026, aimed at restoring forest areas in the village of Souni, which were affected by a large-scale wildfire in July 2025.

The wildfire impacted parts of the Limassol region, with more than 120-sq.km of land affected. As part of the reforestation effort, 300 trees were planted, including pine trees, cypresses and carob trees.

The initiative was organised by Πράσινη Ασπίδα (Prasini Aspida), an independent non-profit environmental organisation focused on public information, education and raising environmental awareness, while promoting environmental consciousness free from political or other vested interests.

The tree-planting event was attended by Kokomix employees, representatives of the local municipality, and members of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Cyprus.

The goal of the project was to support the gradual restoration of the local ecosystem in areas affected by wildfires. Similar reforestation initiatives are regularly carried out by Prasini Aspida in other affected communities across Cyprus.

“For Kokomix, it is important not only to contribute to Cyprus’ construction sector, but also to play an active role in supporting the island’s recovery and sustainable future. We strongly support initiatives aimed at restoring nature,” said representatives of Kokomix.

Kokomix continues to support environmental and social initiatives and plans to participate in similar projects in the future.

About Kokomix

Kokomix Ltd is a leading supplier of high quality ready-mixed concrete for all construction needs in Cyprus with over 25 years of industry experience and more than 1,000 completed projects. The company operates three production plants in Larnaca, Nicosia and Limassol, delivering tailored concrete solutions for residential and commercial projects.