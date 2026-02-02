A new local initiative seeks to shine a light on a topic that is not talked up enough – the intersection of women’s health and financial security. FemNEST is a Paphos-founded platform empowering women to achieve financial freedom at every life stage, whether that is fertility struggles, menopause, chronic illness, or career pivots.

Its launch event on February 13, Your Story is Our Story: A Galentine’s Day Celebration, will bring together 30 women at the Boka Coworking Centre in Paphos to hear from expert speakers, and tickets are now live.

The platform aims to address the gender wealth gap, a reality that women in Cyprus and beyond face daily. “In Cyprus, women retire with 38.2 per cent less wealth than men,” explain organisers. “Across Europe, women hold just 77 per cent of the wealth men do, while globally, 750 million women still lack access to basic financial services.”

Starting in Cyprus and scaling to the EU and globally, FemNEST is building an AI-powered community platform that combines peer support with intelligent financial guidance. Combining technology, community and advocacy to address systemic barriers, FemNEST was created by women, for women, building from a personal journey of financial crisis to finding solutions.

“For years, I navigated PCOS, fertility treatments and caring for my son, who was born with a medical condition,” says Serene G, the founder of FemNEST, “all while managing the financial instability of freelance work. I kept asking – Why does financial security feel so out of reach, especially for women going through life’s biggest transitions? I experienced firsthand how financial stress compounds health challenges, and how health crises create financial vulnerability. FemNEST exists because these two cannot be separated.”

The upcoming launch event is the first step in building the community and introducing the platform to women in Cyprus. Attendees will get to meet the speakers and listen to their stories in the Breaking the Silence: The Real Conversations Women Need About Money, Health, and Life panel discussion.

The featured speakers are Anna Prodromou, a DEI consultant, public speaking coach, and HCI researcher, Christina Michaelidou, a certified Life and Business Coach, Catherine Galea, an award-winning mindfulness teacher and emotional empowerment coach and Serena G herself.

The event will also feature professional photography, story recording and networking with founding community members. Founded in 2025, FemNEST is building a movement where women don’t just tell their stories, they change them, and this first event aims to be only the beginning.

Your Story is Our Story: A Galentine’s Day Celebration

FemNEST launch with expert panel speakers Anna Prodromou, Christina Michaelidou, Catherine Galea and Serena G. February 13. Boka Coworking Centre, Paphos. 10am-12.30pm. €22.50-37.50. In English. www.yourfemnest.com