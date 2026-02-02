One more internationally acclaimed comedian is traveling to Cyprus for two stand-up shows this winter. In February, the island’s comedy scene welcomes Sundeep Bhardwaj as he presents his Let’s Talk About It set, a show discussing hot topics that are not often talked up publicly on stage.

His first show in Cyprus will take place at Rüstem Kitabevi in northern Nicosia on February 16 before he takes the stage in front of Larnaca crowds on the following evening at Savino Live. After touring Europe, the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and opening acts for Russell Peters and Bassem Youssef, Sundeep is ready to talk with the Cyprus crowd.

“Welcome to Let’s Talk About It,” he writes in an announcement, “my stand-up show where I cover all the topics guaranteed to ruin a family gathering, in the best way possible. Palestine, Israel, colonisation, Western hypocrisy, the UK’s historical mid-life crisis, the US’ ongoing identity crisis, Trump’s… whatever that is — it’s all on the table. And it will probably break the table.

“My shows have been cancelled in so many countries that I’ve basically started collecting them like Pokémon cards. Yet somehow, I still end up performing there. Of course, between exposing global nonsense, I also talk about the other disaster zone: my personal life. Because life is funnier than me.”

Sundeep Bhardwaj – Let’s Talk About It

internationally acclaimed comedian performs in Cyprus. February 16. Rüstem Kitabevi, Nicosia. February 17. Savino Live, Larnaca. 8pm. In English. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lets-talk-about-it-larnaca-tickets-1981329412609