Pasydy union nurses have raised alarm over overcrowding in public hospitals, warning that increased winter admissions, mainly of patients with pulmonary problems and influenza, are placing patients and staff at risk.

In a statement, the Pasydy nurses branch said the surge in admissions has made it difficult to manage hospital admissions, with prolonged stays in accident and emergency departments often exceeding 24 hours due to a lack of available beds.

“This fact endangers the safety of patients, harms their dignity and undermines the quality of care provided, especially to the elderly and vulnerable, adversely affecting both patients and nursing staff,” the nurses said.

According to the statement, the branch has already sent a letter to the state health services (Okypy) directorate requesting an urgent meeting with the relevant authorities to discuss measures to tackle the ongoing crisis in public hospitals.

They also expressed dissatisfaction that the Okypy budget for 2026 has not yet been approved, despite being submitted to the relevant ministry last September.

“This delay deprives the organization of the ability to strengthen its human resources, since without an approved budget it is unable to proceed with the recruitment of nursing staff, which is necessary for the better management of existing and increased needs,” they said, calling on the relevant ministries to push the budget through Parliament.