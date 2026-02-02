Petrolina (Holdings) Public Limited has completed the acquisition of ExxonMobil Cyprus Limited, with the transaction finalised end of January, 2026, the company said in a filing to the Cyprus stock exchange (CSE).



The acquisition was carried out through Petrolina’s wholly owned subsidiary, Med Energywise Ltd, which acquired 100 per cent of the share capital of ExxonMobil Cyprus Limited.



The total consideration amounted to €45.1 million, following the completion of the expected post-closing adjustments, based on the acquisition agreement signed on November 27, 2024.



Following the change in ownership and its integration into the Petrolina Group, and subject to the completion of all procedures required by law, ExxonMobil Cyprus Limited will be renamed eWise Cyprus Ltd, according to the announcement.