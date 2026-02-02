If you want to add some magic to your life and make a fairytale come true, you’re in luck! The Heritage Private School’s multi-talented Drama and Music Departments will proudly present Shrek the Musical on Friday 27 and Saturday 28, February, 2026.

Just after the Carnival celebrations, the place to be in Limassol will be at The Heritage Private School’s Multifunction Hall, transformed into a swampy sanctuary. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, this hilarious and heart-filled production will bring the beloved characters from screen to stage in a whirlwind of adventure and ogre-the-top fun.

Shrek the Musical follows everyone’s favourite ogre as he leads a cast of fairytale misfits on a mission to rescue a princess and discover the true meaning of acceptance.

A story for misfits everywhere

More than just a comedy, Shrek the Musical carries a powerful message about identity and self-worth. “This show is a celebration of what makes us unique,” says Alexandra Kouris, Head of Drama at The Heritage Private School. “Our students have worked incredibly hard to capture the humour of the original film, while leaning into the story’s big heart. It’s a perfect reminder that ‘beautiful’ isn’t always what you see on social media.”

The production features a talented cast of over 30 students, including:

Uriel Petel as the lovable, grumpy Shrek

Renata Lyukmanova as the feisty Princess Fiona

Zacharias Kounnis as the fast-talking, noble-steed Donkey

Apollonia Annenkova as the vertically-challenged Lord Farquaad

Behind the magic

The production is a true School-wide collaboration. The Prop and Puppet Making Club has spent months constructing the puppets that will be used, while the makeup crew has tackled the challenge of prosthetics and green makeup.

“Being part of this show has been an amazing experience,” says Zoe Charalambous, who plays the infamous Gingerbread man. “We’ve learned so much about stagecraft, but mostly, we’ve just had a blast bringing these wacky characters to life.”

The Heritage Private School is truly grateful for the support of the Main Sponsors of this production – Howden Cyprus Insurance Agents Ltd, Neomed Institute & Medical Centre, Pilacouris Trading Co Ltd, Raichman Family Fund and UpTown Square, as well as the General Sponsors – C. A. Wooden-Deco Ltd, Hently Holding Ltd, K.P. Kyriakou (Books & Stationery) Ltd, Leroua Sports Ltd and LionSpirit Winery.

Performance details and tickets

Dates: February 27 & 28, 2026

February 27 & 28, 2026 Time: 7.30pm

7.30pm Location: The Heritage Private School, Multifunction Hall, 4549 Palodia

The Heritage Private School, Multifunction Hall, 4549 Palodia Tickets: FREE for everyone to enjoy! Online RSVP booking is required for all attendees, by clicking here. Please present your reservation QR code at the Multifunction Hall entrance on the evening of the performance. Seating will be available on an open, first-come-first-served basis. Please note that the show is suitable for children aged seven and above.

Based on the Dreamworks Animation Motion Picture and the book by William Steig

Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions

This amateur production is presented by arrangement with Music Theatre International All authorised performance materials are also supplied by MTI

Performing arts at the Heritage Private School

The Heritage Private School’s Drama and Music Departments are dedicated to fostering creativity, teamwork, and technical skill in the performing arts. Through high-quality productions and inclusive casting, students are provided with a platform to explore their talents, both on and off the stage.