Retail trade in Cyprus, excluding motor vehicles, recorded strong annual growth, according to a report by the Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat).

Specifically, the turnover value index of retail trade increased by 5.8 per cent in December 2025 compared with the corresponding month of the previous year.

During the same month, the turnover volume index of retail trade rose by 8.9 per cent on an annual basis.

The figures indicate that retail sales volumes grew faster than values, suggesting increased consumer activity during the period.

For the full period from January to December 2025, the value index is estimated to have increased by 6.1 per cent compared with the same period of 2024.

Over the same twelve-month period, the volume index recorded an annual rise of 7.9 per cent.

The figures reflect sustained growth in retail trade throughout 2025.

Moreover, the annual results point to continued resilience in consumer demand over the course of the year.

In addition, the latest retail trade report confirms that December 2025 contributed positively to overall retail performance.

Retail trade excluding motor vehicles remains a key indicator of domestic economic activity, capturing both value and volume trends across the sector.