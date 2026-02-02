Three men were arrested in Nicosia on Monday following a coordinated police operation targeting illegal possession of drugs and firearms, money laundering and other offences.

The operation began at 5am and concluded around 10.30am, during which police searched multiple homes and premises under court warrants, seizing a number of firearms, quantities of drugs, sums of money and other items.

In the residence of a 36-year-old man, officers discovered two flopper-type firearms, a double-barrelled firearm, an air gun, 27 cartridges, 3.8g of cannabis, €2.260 in cash and a mobile phone.

A 30-year-old man was found in possession of 40g of cocaine, 45g of cannabis, €1,025 in cash, two precision scales with traces of white powder, and a mobile phone.

Both men were arrested for illegal possession of drugs, firearms and explosives and were taken into custody for police questioning.

A third person, a 24-year-old man, was arrested under a separate court warrant in connection with an ongoing investigation into extortion by false pretences. He was brought before Nicosia district court, which approved a two-day remand order to allow further investigation.