A man and a woman, both 36, have been arrested in connection with a burglary in the Paphos district on January 26, according to police.

Police said jewellery, wristwatches and money were stolen from a Paphos residence during the incident. Evidence gathered during investigations led to the identification of the two suspects.

Court warrants were issued for their arrest, resulting in the woman being taken into custody on Sunday evening and the man on Monday at noon.

The woman was brought before the Paphos district court on Monday morning, which issued a four-day remand order to allow further investigations.

Police continue their examinations.