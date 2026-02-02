Cyprus will be represented by one male and one female athlete at the 25th Winter Olympic Games in Milan-Cortina, marking the country’s first two-athlete participation in the Winter Games in 12 years, the Cyprus Olympic Committee announced on Monday.

The games will run from February 6 to 22 in Italy.

Yiannos Kouyoumdjian will compete in the giant slalom on February 14 and the technical slalom on February 16 in Livigno and Bormio, while Andrea Loizidou will take part in the technical slalom on February 18 in Cortina.

The delegation departs for Italy on Wednesday.

President of the Olympic committee George Chrysostomou described the qualification of two athletes as “a special honour and a great success”, adding that it reflected sustained work by the ski federation, its coaches and technical staff.

“Our athletes are qualifying for the Games and that in itself is a huge achievement,” he said.

Chrysostomou said Cyprus was returning to the Winter Olympics with both a male and female athlete for the first time since 2014.

“This confirms our policy of equal opportunities and support for all sports,” he said.

The total cost of participation is estimated at around €30,000, which Chrysostomou described as a demanding financial effort for the federation.

He thanked sponsors and the education minister for their support, saying this backing allowed athletes to compete under the best possible conditions.

Italian ambassador Antonella Cavallari congratulated the athletes on their qualification, calling it “a great achievement” given the demands of alpine skiing.

“You come from a country that is not known for snow, which makes your qualification even more admirable,” she said.

Cyprus Ski Federation president Dinos Lefkaritis said the Games would be “an excellent experience” for both athletes and highlighted the role of families in their development.

“Without the support of parents, the federation alone could not bring athletes to this level,” he said.

Loizidou, competing in her first Winter Olympics, said it was “a great honour and emotion” to represent Cyprus, describing her qualification as the reward for years of hard work and sacrifice.

Kouyoumdjian, returning to the Olympics after Beijing 2022, thanked the federation, his family and Olympic solidarity programmes for their continued support.