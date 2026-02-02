The University of Nicosia and UNIC Athens, its academic and research base in Greece, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd., laying the groundwork for a strategic partnership aimed at developing innovative solutions in the maritime industry.

The MoU was signed on Thursday, January 29, 2026, by the CEO of the University of Nicosia, Antonis Polemitis and the President of Lavinia Corporation, Suzanna Laskaridis, on behalf of Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd., within the framework of a ceremony held under the auspices of the Deputy Minister of Maritime Affairs of the Republic of Cyprus, Marina Hadjimanoli, who attended the signing.

The collaboration focuses on developing joint research, educational, and training activities that meet the modern needs and challenges of the maritime industry, with an emphasis on sustainable development, optimisation of operational processes, compliance with the international regulatory environment and the digital transformation of the sector.

The utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI) and big data analysis technologies is a key focus of the collaboration, with the aim of designing and implementing advanced solutions that improve the environmental footprint and efficiency of maritime operations. The actions include emission monitoring and reduction systems, fuel and route optimisation, predictive maintenance, as well as tools to support complex decision-making processes, in line with international decarbonisation targets.

At the same time, the Memorandum provides for cooperation in externally funded research projects, the utilization of anonymised operational data for academic and applied research purposes, and the exploration of the establishment of a specialized Artificial Intelligence Hub for Maritime Affairs.

In a statement, UNIC CEO Polemitis, hailed the collaboration. “Cooperation with Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. confirms our strategic commitment to producing applied knowledge with a substantial, international impact,” he noted. “Through such collaborations, we aim to actively contribute to shaping solutions that support the transformation of shipping toward a more sustainable, technologically advanced, and resilient future.”

For her part, Lavinia Corporation chief Laskaridou expressed her anticipation at the mission of the collaboration. “This Memorandum establishes a strategic partnership aimed at connecting the essential operational function of shipping with academic research and innovation,” she said. “It reflects our shared belief that significant progress in areas such as digitalisation, artificial intelligence, data analysis and decarbonisation requires structured synergies between industry and academia.

“In recent years, Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. has been systematically investing in research and data usage for decision-making, creating the Lavinia Corporation Innovation Library with scientific articles and studies from the Innovation Department, in collaboration with academics and research programmes. The library will be made publicly available, with the aim of enhancing knowledge, innovation, and sustainable development in the maritime sector, and will soon be available online”

During the signing ceremony, Maritime Affairs Deputy Minister Hadjimanoli also affirmed the partnership. “The subject of the collaboration between the University of Nicosia, UNIC Athens, and Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd., a collaboration that combines academic knowledge with practical application and the specific characteristics of the shipping industry, is particularly important and necessary for the sustainable development of shipping,” she said.

“The utilisation of artificial intelligence and big data analytics is now a decisive factor for sustainable development, operational efficiency, and the maritime industry’s compliance with the ever-evolving international regulatory framework. Such initiatives contribute significantly to the maritime sector’s transition to a greener, more innovative, and resilient operating model,” she continued.

“The Cypriot Government encourages and supports synergies that strengthen education, research and international cooperation in a strategically important sector for our economy. I wish you every success in implementing the joint research and educational activities, and I am confident that the results of this collaboration will have a substantial and lasting impact.”

With this initiative, the University of Nicosia strengthens its leading role at regional level in higher maritime education and research with a focus on sustainable development. Within the same strategic development framework, the collaboration forms part of the wider portfolio of activities of UNIC Athens which has been designed as an open and interconnected ecosystem of knowledge and innovation, with the aim of evolving into a point of reference in the Mediterranean for sustainable and technologically enhanced higher education, further strengthening fields such as research, artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

At the same time, the collaboration confirms the commitment of Laskaridis Shipping Co. Ltd. to sustainability, innovation and the application of advanced technologies which contribute to shaping a global shipping sector with lower emissions and increased resilience.

The Memorandum of Understanding has a duration of up to three years, with the possibility of renewal or amendment by mutual written agreement.