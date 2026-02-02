The United States has issued a “notice to airmen” (Notam) for the Nicosia designated flight information region (FIR) covering Cyprus, defence minister Vassilis Palmas confirmed on Monday.

He described the move as part of ongoing monitoring of rising geopolitical uncertainty in the Eastern Mediterranean and stressed that there is no immediate threat.

“There is no reason to panic,” he said, stressing that the government is conducting a continuous assessment of all available data to ensure readiness.

The minister explained that the American Notam reflects an evaluation of existing intelligence and serves as “a form of pressure on Iran, aiming to promote political dialogue instead of military escalation.”

He added that “so far, there is no specific information about an immediate threat in the region,” highlighting that the alert is precautionary rather than a response to imminent danger.

Palmas confirmed that Cyprus maintains close communication and information exchange with the British bases and the United States, while acknowledging that “gaps in information are observed from time to time.”

He underlined the strategic significance of the bases, saying any attack “would have direct consequences for the Republic of Cyprus.”

The minister reassured the public that the country has “the means and capabilities to respond to a potential threatening scenario on its territory,” emphasising that heightened preparedness “does not equate to escalation.”

He said the government continues to monitor regional developments, including potential military movements, and will act to safeguard national security if necessary.