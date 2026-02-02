Wetlands in Cyprus are under growing pressure from climate change and expanding development, BirdLife Cyprus warned on Monday, saying that even protected sites are struggling to cope with rising environmental stress.

In a statement marking world wetlands day, the organisation said prolonged droughts, extreme weather events and continuous residential and tourist development are undermining the natural function of wetlands and threatening the biodiversity they support.

“Wetlands are under increasing pressure,” it said, as climate impacts intensify alongside human activity.

BirdLife Cyprus stressed that legal protection alone is insufficient, pointing to sites such as the Akrotiri salt flats.

“Even wetlands with protected status face serious challenges,” it said, adding that effective management, monitoring and, where required, restoration are essential to safeguard them.

The organisation said recovery is possible when the right conditions are in place.

“Experience shows that, when there is political will, scientific documentation and active participation of society, wetlands can recover and continue to provide their multiple benefits,” it said.

The warning coincided with an event held on Sunday at Paralimni, where participants took part in birdwatching and nature exploration.

Visitors observed flamingos wintering at the lake, along with ducks, herons and other waterfowl.

World wetlands day is marked annually on February 2 and commemorates the signing of the Ramsar convention in 1971.

It aims to underline the global importance of wetlands and the need to protect, manage and restore them.

BirdLife Cyprus said wetlands are among the most productive ecosystems on the planet, supporting a disproportionate share of global biodiversity despite covering a small area.

They regulate the water cycle, improve water quality, reduce the risk of floods and droughts, protect soil from erosion and help mitigate climate change by storing significant amounts of carbon dioxide.