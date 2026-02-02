What Limassol Carnival Reveals About Cyprus Waste Culture

At a recent roundtable discussion organised by the Green Committee at Poseidonia Beach Hotel as part of RE-Merry Christmas -The Other Market- one topic stood out above all others: the hidden environmental cost of Carnival — and what it says about our habits as a society.

The discussion, moderated by Genia Boustany, Director at Poseidonia, brought together Nataly Lapkina, PhD, Scientific Consultant at City Friends Club, Panagiota Koutsofta, Senior Project Manager at the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative and Vasilis Papavasiliou, Carnival King of 2025, offering perspectives drawn from science, sustainable tourism and cultural leadership.

The numbers shared during the discussion were striking. After Carnival 2024, a total of 43 tonnes of waste were collected, 30 tonnes of which came from the Grand Parade alone. The situation escalated even further in 2025, when 45 tonnes of waste were collected after the Grand Parade in just one day, turning a single celebration into one of the most waste-intensive events of the year.

Cleaning fast or cleaning smart?

While the large-scale municipal clean-up after the Grand Parade focuses on quickly open roads — with all waste being collected together and transported to landfill — City Friends Club (CFC) for the third year in a row will work to separately collect and sort PMD waste (plastic, metal, drink cartons) and sprays during the event.

To make this possible, a dedicated City Friends Club column of volunteers will follow the Grand Parade as the very last group, ensuring that as much PMD waste as possible is collected before it is mixed with general waste. This sorted waste will then be sent for careful recycling.

In 2025, CFC and its volunteers collected 4.77 tonnes of waste from the streets of Limassol. Even more concerning were the details behind the numbers. Out of 4.77 tonnes of PMD waste, 4.43 tonnes consisted of spray cans — products considered hazardous due to their chemical content and the complexity of their recycling process.

Carnival: an insider’s view

Vasilis Papavasiliou, Carnival King of 2025 offered a rare insider perspective. While Carnival is deeply rooted in tradition and community spirit, he acknowledged that its current form has clear limitations when it comes to sustainability.

Both Papavasiliou and City Friends Club agreed that without clear regulations, voluntary efforts alone are not enough. Banning or restricting harmful products like spray cans and introducing safer alternatives could dramatically reduce waste without taking away from the festive spirit. Another practical solution discussed was requiring every Carnival group and float to install sorting bags for PMD, paper and general waste. This would allow participants to dispose of waste immediately, instead of throwing it onto the streets.

Bringing back old traditions

Looking ahead to Carnival 2026, the discussion also highlighted a cultural solution rooted in Cyprus’ own history. The traditional practice of “Pelomaska” — creating costumes from reused or discarded materials — was once central to Carnival celebrations.

Reviving this tradition could reduce overconsumption while reconnecting Carnival with its creative, community-driven origins. During the RE-Merry Christmas -The Other Market-, the Green Committee hosted a workshop demonstrating how old clothes and even curtains can be transformed into Carnival costumes, proving that sustainability does not have to mean less creativity or fun.

A broader conversation, sparked by Carnival

While the roundtable also touched on urban clean-ups, coastal plastic pollution and education initiatives led by City Friends Club and the Cyprus Sustainable Tourism Initiative, Carnival remained the most powerful example of how deeply habits are embedded in everyday culture.

The discussion made one thing clear: clean-up culture often exists because careless habits come first. The real challenge is not how efficiently we clean after events, but how boldly we redesign them. Because if one of Limassol’s most cherished celebrations can evolve into a more responsible, less wasteful experience, it could set a powerful example — not just for Carnival, but for the city as a whole.