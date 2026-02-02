Budget airline Wizz Air on Monday announced an expansion of its Larnaca base for the summer of 2026, adding a new destination and increasing frequencies across multiple existing routes.

The airline said the move would further enhance Cyprus’ connectivity with Europe and the wider region, reinforcing its presence in the Cypriot market.

As part of the expansion, Wizz Air is launching a new Larnaca-Varna route, linking Cyprus with Bulgaria.

The Varna service will operate three times per week between January 30, 2026 and June 17, 2026, the airline said.

Fares on the new route will start from €24.99, offering passengers additional low-cost travel options.

Alongside the new destination, Wizz Air will increase flight frequencies on 12 existing routes from Larnaca, expanding capacity to key European and regional cities.

Flights from Larnaca to Prague will rise from four to five flights per week, strengthening links with the Czech Republic.

Services to Abu Dhabi will increase from two to three flights per week, enhancing connectivity with the Middle East.

The airline will also boost frequencies to Radom in Poland, increasing services from two to three flights per week.

Flights between Larnaca and London Gatwick will expand from four to seven flights per week, introducing daily services to the United Kingdom.

Connections to Cluj-Napoca will rise from two to three flights per week, increasing access to Romania.

Flights to Bucharest will increase from seven to eight flights per week, adding further capacity on one of the airline’s busiest routes.

Wizz Air will also expand services to Wroclaw, increasing frequencies from two to three flights per week.

The number of weekly flights to Iasi will grow from five to six, the airline said.

Services to Kutaisi in Georgia will rise from seven to eight flights per week, strengthening regional connectivity.

Flights between Larnaca and Budapest will increase from nine to 10 flights per week, further expanding links with Hungary.

The airline will also add capacity to Katowice, increasing services from three to four flights per week.

Flights to Yerevan will rise from 14 to 15 flights per week, making it one of the most frequently served routes from Larnaca.

“The continuous expansion of our network from Larnaca reflects Wizz Air’s strong commitment to the Cypriot market,” said Olivia Harangozo at Wizz Air.

“With the addition of Varna as a new destination and increased frequencies to 13 popular European cities, we are offering our passengers even more options for affordable and comfortable travel,” she added.

“We remain dedicated to supporting tourism and enhancing Cyprus’ connectivity with Europe and the wider region,” Harangozo concluded.