The upcoming informal European Council leaders’ retreat, focusing on competitiveness and the single market, was discussed on Tuesday between Nikos Christodoulides and President of the European Council Antonio Costa.
“A vital discussion at a critical time, and one that we will seize with decisiveness. For a Union that is stronger, more competitive, with more integration. For a more Autonomous Union, Open to the World,” Christodoulides said in a post on X
