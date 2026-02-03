A spectacular extravaganza from Spain is coming to Cyprus for the first time. The renowned fairy tale of Cinderella is about to land on the island, in a production unlike any other Cyprus has seen before. Presented by La Fiesta Escénica, a company which has been described as halfway between Cirque du Soleil and Disney productions, Cinderella is arriving soon for two shows in Nicosia.

On March 21 and 22, an impressive non-verbal, New Age circus show will transform the Nicosia Municipal Theatre. Merging image, theatre puppets, dance and circus techniques, which are combined with magnificent and high-dimensional sets, unique props and exquisite colourful costumes, Cinderella will be an original show for audiences of all ages.

Stunning visuals and impressive acrobatics by internationally acclaimed artists selected from among the best in the world will soon charm spectators. The innovative experience of creating life-size animatronic animals to replace the real ones has received international recognition, giving the Fiesta Escénica company the prestigious Roncalli Award. Brace yourself, Cyprus, for a showstopping production, tickets are now on sale on www.soldoutticketbox.com

Cinderella

New age circus show by the renowned Spanish production La Fiesta Escénica. March 21-22. Nicosia Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. Saturday: 7pm. Sunday: 11.30am. www.soldoutticketbox.com