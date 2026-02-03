The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) has announced that it would lift the suspension of trading for shares in Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc following the publication of the company’s long-awaited financial reports.

The move comes after the listed company issued its pending financial information, which included the annual financial report for the year ending December 31, 2024, and the half-yearly report for the period ending June 30, 2025.

As a result of this disclosure, the exchange confirmed the reinstatement of its shares from the surveillance market to the alternative market of the regulated market.

The authorities noted that the specific reasons for which the securities had been transferred to the surveillance market no longer apply under the existing regulatory framework.

The effective date for the lifting of the suspension and the return of the shares to the alternative market will be Tuesday, February 3, 2026.

Despite this progress, it was further noted that the shares of the company will continue to be displayed with a specific marking on the daily price bulletin and trading boards.

The shares will bear the special marking until the relevant reason for this designation no longer applies to the listed entity.

This continued marking is due to the company’s current non-compliance with ongoing obligations relating to the dispersion of its share capital among the public.

The exchange acted on behalf of the company to clarify that the transfer was carried out pursuant to specific paragraphs of regulatory administrative acts, but those conditions have now been satisfied.

Investors will see the shares return to active trading boards as part of the regulated market infrastructure during the next trading session.

The reinstatement marks a shift for Cyprus Trading Corporation Plc as it resolves issues regarding financial transparency that had previously hindered its trading status.