The European Innovation Council (EIC) and the Research and Innovation Foundation (RIF) are organising an EIC Info Day taking place in Nicosia, on February 18, 2026.

The event will present the current EIC Work Programme, providing detailed information on the individual calls, while also emphasising funding opportunities available to potential applicants.

Participants will first receive an overview of the key features and new elements of the EIC Work Programme during a plenary session. This will be followed by two parallel sessions.

One session will focus on the Pathfinder and Transition Calls, targeting researchers from academic and research organisations, as well as companies.

The second session will focus on the Accelerator and STEP Scale-up Calls, including a presentation of the Pre-Accelerator instrument, tailored to deep tech SMEs with mature technologies.

Participants are required to select their preferred session upon registration.

During the Info Day, participants will hear directly from the EIC representatives, learn from success stories shared by EIC-funded project beneficiaries, gain insights into the EIC Fund, take part in an interactive QA session, and have the opportunity to network and exchange ideas with peers from both academia and industry.

The event will be held in English, and participation is free of charge. Attendance is open to academic and industry stakeholders.

For the detailed programme, venue details and registrations, interested parties can visit the EIC registration website.