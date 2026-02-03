New servicing agreement between Themis Portfolio Management Limited, Cyprus Asset Management Company Ltd (KEDIPES) and Creditum Holdings Ltd

Themis Portfolio Management Limited (hereinafter “Themis”) announces the execution of a servicing agreement for the management of loans and real estate assets and the provision of other services to Cyprus Asset Management Company Ltd(hereinafter “KEDIPES”) and Creditum Holdings Ltd (hereinafter “Creditum”).

The agreement was signed on 30 January 2026, following the acquisition of the portfolio by KEDIPES from Eurobank Cyprus Limited, through the Special Purpose Vehicle, Creditum.

The agreement covers a portfolio with total exposure of €361 million* and includes the full range of credit and real estate servicing activities.

This new collaboration is fully aligned with Themis’s strategic vision to further strengthen its position as a leading service provider in the management of non-performing loans and real estate assets in Cyprus. It also marks the beginning of a new cooperation with a client who holds a significant portfolio of non-performing loans and real estate assets in the local market.

Commenting on the agreement, the Chief Executive Officer of Themis Portfolio Management Limited, Mr Panicos Mouzouris, stated:

“This agreement represents a significant milestone in the execution of our strategic plan to further establish Themis as a leading loan and real estate portfolio management company in Cyprus. The addition of a portfolio of this scale strengthens our market presence and reaffirms the confidence that major institutions place in our expertise and capabilities. It also underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality servicing, data-driven decision-making, and long-term value creation. This new partnership further reinforces our vision to set new benchmarks in the management of loan portfolios and real estate assets in Cyprus.”