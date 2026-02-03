An explosion caused damage to a restaurant in Nicosia in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting the evacuation of residents from the building.

The blast occurred at around 3am and is believed to have been caused by a gas leak.

The explosion triggered a fire inside the premises, leading the fire brigade to evacuate apartments located above the restaurant as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

Police cordoned off the area, while police officers are examining the scene to determine the exact cause of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

A police officer inspecting the damage (Christos Theodorides)