The education ministry on Tuesday released a guide outlining policies, circulars and protocols related to the prevention and response to in-school violence, which has been sent to all schools across the country.

The ministry said the guide was developed by its Safe School Team to inform and support the work of schools.

Schools have been asked to brief members of their health education and in-school violence prevention committees about the guide and to use it as a tool for preventing and managing incidents of violence and delinquency.

The guide organises the ministry’s policies, circulars and protocols into eight sections: school violence, family violence, school bullying, sexual abuse, racist behaviour, crisis management, addictions and juvenile offenders.

The ministry said it will continue to plan and implement measures to strengthen and support school units, enhancing the prevention and management of all forms of school violence and promoting safe schools.

The guide is also available electronically on the ministry’s website.