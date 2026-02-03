The US national highway traffic safety administration has issued an urgent warning regarding dangerous airbags of Chinese origin and Cyprus’ road transport department (TOM) on Tuesday called on all importers and sellers, who may have distributed the airbags on the island, to inform the department.

According to the transport ministry, ten accidents have been recorded in the US due to replacement airbags rupturing violently causing death or serious injury.

TOM also called on all consumers who have had their airbags replaced with the specific Chinese ones to inform their mechanic, auto technician or seller.

The airbags were manufactured by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co (DTN).

The road transport department said that so far there has been no indication that the airbags have been installed in cars in Cyprus.

For more information, consumers can contact the department by calling 22600500 or sending an email to [email protected]