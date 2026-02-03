Trade union Isotita has denounced an attack on a Game Fund warden by “criminal elements who set his personal vehicle on fire, completely destroying it”, warning that wardens are being targeted by organised crime in what it described as an “undeclared war that rages uncontrollably”.

The incident it referred to concerns a car belonging to a 46-year-old which was parked in an open area in Yeroskipou, Paphos. The car was set on fire at around 3.40am on Monday, causing extensive damage.

“Tolerating violence against people who protect the natural wealth of the country is tantamount to complicity in the repetition of such crimes,” Isotita said.

It argued that “we, the frontline workers, are trapped between two fronts, on the one hand, ruthless criminal circles and, on the other, the ‘Trojan horses’ within the service, who inform the underground world, leaving us exposed”.

The union said the authorities have been informed of the situation, but complaints and requests relating to safety and health “have been unjustifiably pending since 2019, with indifference prevailing and procedures moving at a snail’s pace”.

The Game Fund was described as “a ship that is taking on water from everywhere and is being driven to the rocks due to the irresponsibility, carelessness and criminal obstruction of those responsible”. The administration, it said, is “consumed with changes in schedules, ignoring the essence”.

Isotita called for immediate police training, the institutionalisation of carrying weapons on a 24-hour basis for self-defence, the establishment of an anti-poaching unit staffed by incorruptible officials, and the creation of operational protocols, which it said are currently non-existent.