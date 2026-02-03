Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos met Greece’s defence minister on Tuesday in Washington DC on the sidelines of a conference organised by a Greek non-profit organisation.

The two ministers were invited to speak at a workshop hosted by the Delphi Economic Forum.

Kombos spoke on the priorities of the Cypriot presidency of the Council of the European Union, Cyprus-US relations, transatlantic relations and international developments.

While in the United States, the chief Cypriot diplomat will also attend a discussion organised by the Arab Gulf States Institute, a think tank based in Washington DC.

Kombos will speak about Cyprus’ foreign policy priorities during its six-month presidency of the EU Council, and about the island’s approach to EU-Gulf relations.