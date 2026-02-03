The company is actively rewarding its team and further strengthening its overall remuneration package, investing a total of €1 million.

Lidl Cyprus confirms its steady commitment to supporting and rewarding its people with benefits totaling €1 million, while simultaneously establishing a 14th salary for all its employees. This new benefit – the summer leave allowance – which will be paid in June and will be equivalent to half a month’s salary, comes in addition to the Easter and Christmas bonuses that the company has been providing to its entire team for years.

The establishment of 14 salaries corresponds to total earnings which—if calculated on a 12-month basis, considering the minimum full-time salary of €1,220 for the first year and €1,330 after two years provided by the company—are equivalent to a monthly income of €1,420 and €1,550 respectively, practically demonstrating the total value of the compensation package offered.

At the same time, Lidl Cyprus continues to boost the income of its people through additional benefits, seeing as, at the beginning of the year it also proceeded to grant Vouchers worth €350 as a recognition of the daily efforts and contribution of its people.

These initiatives are part of a broader, competitive framework of remuneration and benefits that Lidl Cyprus has been implementing over time, with the aim of creating a stable and supportive working environment, which meets the modern needs of employees.

“Lidl Cyprus’ success is the result of the daily effort, dedication and cooperation of our people. Every day, together with our team, we achieve our goals and offer the best value for money to our customers. Through additional salary benefits, we actively reward this continuous effort, and recognize the decisive role that our team plays in our every success,” said Martin Brandenburger, CEO & Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lidl Cyprus.

Lidl Cyprus continues to affirm its people-centric character, systematically investing in the well-being and development of its people. This approach is also reflected in its continuous recognition as a Top Employer in Cyprus and Europe, confirming its commitment to creating a modern and attractive working environment.

You can learn more about Lidl Cyprus and its job openings here: Lidl Cyprus – More to Value.

Visit Lidl Cyprus online:

corporate.lidl.com.cy

https://team.lidl.com.cy

lidlfoodacademy.com.cy

facebook.com/lidlcy

instagram.com/lidl_cyprus

https://www.youtube.com/lidlcyprus

linkedin.com/company/lidl-cyprus