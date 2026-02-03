Limassol hosts a meetup on blockchain, bitcoin and digital decentralised freedom

Panis.News is organising Panis Meetup: The Decentralised Edition, a curated meetup dedicated to decentralisation, blockchain infrastructure, bitcoin and the future of digital finance. The event brings together founders, technologists, investors and policy-aware builders for practical discussion rather than hype. It will take place in Limassol on Thursday, 05 February 2026 evening at Vinylio Wine Etc.

You will hear three presentations that approach decentralisation from different but connected angles.

The opening talk by infotropic.tech explores decentralisation as a tool for personal and economic freedom. It focuses on how user ownership, censorship resistance and open networks change the balance of power between individuals, institutions and platforms. The presentation avoids theory and instead looks at real use cases already affecting how people store value, communicate and transact.

The second presentation by klidi.io examines money from a legal and economic perspective. It looks at how bitcoin challenge traditional definitions of money, sovereignty and regulation. You will gain clarity on what is changing, what is not, and where legal reality meets economic experimentation in decentralised systems.

The final talk nordstern.finance focuses on trading infrastructure and adoption. It addresses why usability, liquidity and trust remain major barriers to mass adoption and how new platforms are trying to solve these problems without compromising decentralised principles. The session connects market structure with everyday user experience.

The evening concludes with an open Q&A and networking session designed to encourage direct conversation between speakers and attendees.

Panis Pieri, founder of Panis.News, says decentralisation is no longer a niche topic.

“Decentralisation matters because it gives people real choices,” Pieri says. “When systems are open and distributed, power shifts back to users. It is about how you protect autonomy, innovation and freedom in a digital economy that is becoming more centralised by default.”

Attendance is limited to ensure meaningful interaction. Registration is free, with attendees covering their own food and drinks.

Panis Meetup is supported by partners from the Cyprus startup and fintech ecosystem such as XValley Technologies, Cyprus Fintech Summit, Cyprus Computer Society, AAlchemy Ventures, Founder Institute Cyprus and is part of Panis.News’ ongoing effort to create informed, high-signal conversations around technology, innovation and startups.

Event details, registration and full agenda are available on the official event page.

https://luma.com/ejnyot2m