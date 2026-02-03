The police remain in the dark over the whereabouts of 13.6kg of TNT that went missing from a firing range in Kalo Chorio last week, spokesman Christodoulos Konsolos said on Tuesday.

He told the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) that investigations are ongoing, but that “unfortunately, so far, no testimony has been obtained which could clarify the picture of what happened”.

On this front, he said that “persons who have been involved” in firing exercises at Kalo Chorio and people “who are related to explosives” are being called in for questioning, but that “we will have to wait” for progress.

Meanwhile, defence ministry spokesman Christos Pieris told CNA that it is conducting its own interrogations, and that the ministry is “awaiting” the outcome of those interrogations and investigations carried out by the police.

The TNT had been reported missing on Friday, and officials at the time said the material had been left at the site for a scheduled controlled detonation which was set to take place on Thursday, but which then failed to occur.

When personnel visited the site later in the day, they found that the TNT was not there.

Initial suggestions that the material may have been detonated without its use being recorded were swiftly dismissed, with the case being treated as a possible theft by both the police and the defence ministry.