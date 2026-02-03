Property sales in Cyprus recorded a double-digit increase at the start of 2026, as transactions rose by 11 per cent year on year in January, according to data released by the department of lands and surveys.

In total, 1,411 properties changed hands during the month, compared with 1,275 in January 2025. This followed a stronger annual increase of 24 per cent in December 2025, after a 9 per cent rise in November.

Within this picture, Paphos recorded the strongest annual growth among the districts, with sales rising by 25 per cent to 318 transactions from 255 a year earlier.

In parallel, the free Famagusta area also posted a notable increase, as sales climbed by 23 per cent to 69 properties from 56 in the corresponding month last year.

Elsewhere, Larnaca continued on a steady upward path, with sales increasing by 11 per cent to 288 units, compared with 259 in January 2025.

Growth in Nicosia, by contrast, was more measured, with transactions rising by 5 per cent to 291 from 276.

Limassol, meanwhile, retained its position as the district with the highest number of sales nationwide. Even so, growth remained modest, with transactions edging up by 4 per cent to 445 properties from 429 a year earlier.

More broadly, January’s performance builds on a strong year for the property market in 2025, when sales reached their highest level since 2007.

Nevertheless, sales filed during the year totalled 18,114 units, compared with 15,797 in 2024, reflecting an annual increase of 15 per cent.