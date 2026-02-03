The public should now be informed about the possible course of a serious criminal case, independent investigator Alexandra Lykourgou said on Tuesday, as the legal service confirmed it is in the final stage of assessing the investigation into football television rights and former football association president Giorgos Koumas.

Lykourgou, a former judge appointed by attorney-general George Savvides to lead the probe, said her public interventions were aimed at preventing the case from stalling and did not undermine the presumption of innocence.

“I believe that public opinion should be informed about such serious issues and the possible developments they may have,” she said, adding that her statements were “absolutely necessary and proportionate” and did not affect anyone’s legitimate interests.

Her comments came after Savvides said the evaluation of the case was ongoing due to its “seriousness and complexity”, stressing that public discussion of the substance of criminal investigations should be avoided until final decisions are taken.

Lykourgou said the investigation had been completed using public resources and with the assistance of four police officers from the crime suppression department.

“The public was informed because this was and is a high-profile case,” she said.

“It therefore has the right to know what is going to happen and whether or not it will take the path of justice.”

She said she submitted an interim report to the attorney-general as well as deputy attorney-general Savvas Angelides in December 2024 and her final report in May 2025.

The material comprised 20 files and set out her legal assessment of potential felonies.

“I conclude that there is reliable and sufficient evidence which justifies the filing of an indictment and the bringing of specific persons before the court, with charges of committing specific misdemeanours,” she said.

She added that she had also found that the football association did not exercise the supervisory control assigned to it by the state.

The legal service said on Tuesday that its assessment of the file is now in its final stage and that an official announcement will be made once conclusions are reached.

The investigation stems from findings by the sports ethics committee, which forwarded its conclusions to the attorney general in October 2023.

Lykourgou was appointed the following month.

At the centre of the case are issues relating to football television rights, alleged conflicts of interest, companies linked to Koumas abroad, the distribution of television revenue to clubs, contractual conditions involving commentators and links between production companies and football officials.

Koumas resigned as president in June 2025, saying he did so to “protect football”.

He has denied any wrongdoing and retains roles within international football bodies.

His lawyer, Christos Triantafyllidis, criticised Lykourgou’s public comments, arguing that only the legal service has the authority to assess evidence and decide whether prosecutions should follow.

He said his client would respond through the courts if charges were brought.