Seven people were arrested overnight as police stepped up preventive operations islandwide to curb crime.

The targeted checks led to four arrests in Paphos in connection with two cases of home invasion and theft, one case of domestic violence and one case involving the illegal appropriation of electricity.

A further three arrests were made in Nicosia and Larnaca, relating to two cases of drug possession and one case of illegal residence.

Last night police stopped 326 vehicles for inspection and carried out checks on 413 individuals.

Officers also conducted 30 inspections of premises.

Traffic controls resulted in 115 complaints for various offences, while seven vehicles were seized.