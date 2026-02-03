The police raided a shop in Nicosia on Monday morning in the presence of the 25-year-old manager and confiscated various products containing cannabidiol (CBD) and cannabis, it was made known on Tuesday.

The raid was carried out with the collaboration of the drug squad, the police branch to combat the theft of intellectual property and illegal betting, and members of the health services.

The police confiscated 14 products containing cannabidiol (CBD), five products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), 47 products containing cannabis and 16 hand-rolled cigarettes containing a substance believed to be cannabis.

All items have been sent for analysis.

The health services seized 15 products for not meeting food health standards.

The drug squad and the Ayios Dhometios police station are continuing investigations.